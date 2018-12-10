Aurora man killed in pedestrian crash on I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY | The Colorado State Patrol is seeking details regarding a crash that occurred early Monday morning on I-25 that resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man from Aurora.

CSP officials have asked for assistance from individuals who may have been in the area or unknowingly involved in the incident.

According to the report, investigators responded at approximately 4:14 a.m. to southbound I-25 near mile marker 172 (Lakespur). The report indicates that a 19-year-old male, from Aurora, was near the west edge of the highway when, for reasons still unknown, he stepped into the lane of traffic directly in front of a 2015 International box truck that had been driving in the right lane.

The freight vehicle struck the man, which sent the victim into the left lane of southbound I-25. Officials believe the victim was then struck by a second vehicle that either hit or ran over the man. The International truck, operated by a 23-year-old man from Denver, stayed on the scene and waited for police to arrive. The second vehicle involved fled the scene. The driver of the International vehicle was not injured while the pedestrian was declared dead on scene.

CSP is requesting anyone that was in the area of I-25 near Larkspur at the time of the crash to share any information they may have. Investigators believe the vehicle may have minor damage as a result of the collision and also believe the unknown driver was unaware of what was hit and are seeking information, not charges against them.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors at this time. Names are being withheld as officials notify next of kin. Southbound lanes of traffic were closed shortly after the crash and fully reopened at 8:14 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501, reference case #1C183745.