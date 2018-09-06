Aurora man gets 10 years in prison for drunken driving crash that killed his passenger in 2016

AURORA | An Aurora man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for driving drunk two years ago, crashing his car into a light pole and killing his passenger.

Maurice Palmer, 32, was sentenced in Arapahoe County District Court last week for the July 2016 death of Ananiece Foshee, 28.

Palmer was driving drunk and high on marijuana on July 24, 2016, police said. Foshee was in the passenger seat. Palmer’s car was speeding at 80 mph when he crashed it into the pole near South Chambers Road and East Crestline Avenue, according to court documents. Palmer’s blood-alcohol level was 0.133 percent — more than 0.05 percentage points higher than the legal limit.

Both Foshee and Palmer, who were returning from a bowling alley in Centennial, were ejected from Palmer’s black Ford Explorer in the crash.

Foshee, whose left leg was dismembered below the knee in the collision, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash, according to court documents.

“It appears a very bright light was extinguished because of your choices,” Arapahoe County District Judge Andrew Baum told Palmer during his sentencing hearing. “This is made all the more serious by the aggravating factors … I keep going back to how fast you were going, and how intoxicated you were. You smoked pot, drank four shots and still thought it was OK to get behind the wheel.”

Palmer pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide earlier this year.

He originally claimed Foshee was driving his car prior to the collision. However, surveillance videos from the bowling alley where the pair had spent the evening showed Palmer entering the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Palmer was flagged as a habitual traffic offender, and had his license revoked in February 2014.

“Another life lost due to the selfish decision-making of a drunk driver,” District Attorney George Brauchler said in a statement. “… Until drunk and high drivers put the safety of our community over their short-sighted interests, our office will continue to seek prison for the deaths they cause.”