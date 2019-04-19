Aurora man charged with attempted murder for running over boys in Arapahoe County

AURORA | Authorities have arrested an Aurora man accused of intentionally running over two boys with his car – seriously injuring one of them – earlier this month, according to a press release issued by Colorado State Patrol.

State troopers arrested 21-year-old Oghaleoghene Atunu of Aurora on April 13 on charges of reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash, officials said Thursday.

Prosecutors have since tacked on a slew of charges, including three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Oghaleoghene is facing a total of 15 charges, nine of which are felonies.

Police say Oghaleoghene drove a Buick Rendezvous SUV toward a group of three children walking along a sidewalk at about 4:30 p.m. April 5 on East Fair Place in unincorporated Arapahoe County.

Investigators believe Oghaleoghene intentionally struck two of the children walking on the street in the southern portion of the metro area near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and South Liverpool Street.

The two children hit were hospitalized, officials said. One of the boys suffered serious injuries.

State officials arrested Oghaleoghene, who fled the scene after striking the boys, after receiving a tip from a citizen. State police had asked for the public’s help in identifying Oghaleoghene on April 10.

Police did not provide details on Oghaleoghene’s arrest.

He’s due in Arapahoe County District Court for a preliminary hearing on May 28, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.