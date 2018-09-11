Aurora man charged with 2 murders, shooting cop in alley melee

1 of 7

AURORA | An Aurora man has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and the attempted murder of a police officer in an Aug. 31 shooting that killed two people and injured the officer.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young said Tuesday that 28-year-old Demarcus Dlaurence Brown-Jones faces 22 separate counts.

At about 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 31, police were called to the area of East 19th Avenue and Peoria street to investigate fighting, according to police spokesman Officer Kenneth Forrest.

While there, an officer heard gunfire coming from a nearby alley. Rushing to the scene, the officer saw “multiple” parties lying on the ground who had been shot.

The officer and suspected gunman fired at each other, and both apparently shot each other during the exchange, Forrest said.

The officer, whose name has not been released, survived. He is currently recovering at home, according to police. They credited his bullet-resistant vest for saving his life.

According to the county coroner, 19-year-old Wayne Carter and 25-year-old Anthoni Readus died after being shot.

A third person injured in the shooting, a juvenile, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bill Hummel, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

Brown-Jones is currently being treated at a local hospital under police custody, Hummel said. It is unclear whether he has an attorney to comment on the charges.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard Aurora Police Department policy.