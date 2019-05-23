Aurora fire officials investigating ‘powder’ sent through pneumatic tube to Aurora credit union

AURORA | An Aurora credit union was briefly evacuated Thursday afternoon after an unidentified person sent an unknown powder through a pneumatic tube in the bank’s drive-thru, according to a tweet from Aurora Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries reported, according to Tyler Szabo, spokesman for Aurora Fire.

Authorities first received a call that a powder had been sent to the Public Service Credit Union at 16900 E. Quincy Ave. at about 12:05 p.m., Szabo said. The bank was evacuated at about 12:15 p.m., and employees returned to work about two hours later.

Szabo said investigators have tentatively identified the powder, but are not releasing any details. He said a “small” amount of the powder was sent through the tube to the teller’s window, and investigators used a 5-gallon bucket to “over-pack” and contain the substance.

The Aurora Fire Rescue Arson Unit is leading the investigation into the incident, Szabo said. He was not aware of any federal agencies involved in the investigation.

He said the department has no details on possible suspects.

He also did not know if the powder was sent by a person in a car or on foot.

While investigators from the Aurora Police Department assisted Aurora Fire at the scene near East Quincy Avenue and South Buckley Road, a spokesperson confirmed police are not involved in any of the ongoing investigations related to the incident.

Police also have no suspect information, according to the spokesperson.