Aurora announces four finalists for city manager job

AURORA | There are four now vying for Aurora’s top administrator job.

City officials announced the city manager finalists Thursday, after months of searching to replace George “Skip” Noe, who retired in November after seven years with the city.

The list includes: Malcolm Fleming, a former city manager for nearby Louisville; Odis Jones, the current city manager in Hutto, Texas; Keith Riesenberg, the current city manager for Rio Rancho, New Mexico; and Jim Twombly, Tulsa’s former city manager.

All have a background in city government and some work in economic development. Aurora hired Affion Public to conduct a nationwide search for the candidates.

Fleming, the only local candidate to make the list, currently works in consulting where he focuses on urban renewal, metro districts and economic development. He spent a decade in Louisville as the chief administration officer. Fleming also worked in local government in Washington and New Mexico.

Jones has served as city manager of Hutto, Texas, for just two years. Before that he was the CEO of the Public Lighting Authority of Detroit, director of economic development in Cincinnati and the director of real estate and economic development for New Jersey.

Before joining the city of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Riesenberg served as city manager for O’Fallon, Missouri, Sedalia, Missouri, and Roosevelt Park, Michigan.

Twombly began his work in Tulsa in 2009 after serving five years as city manager of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

City officials picked the four from a list of nearly 200 applicants, according to a city news release. The hiring range for the city manager is set to be up to the mid-$200,000 mark, according to a city spokesperson.

Jason Batchelor, Aurora Deputy City Manager and former Finance Director, has been serving as the interim city manager.

City council members will host a public meet and greet July 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center to introduce the candidates to the community. Council interviews with the candidates are planned for July 13.