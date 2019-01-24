Art teachers are the stars at DAVA exhibit

Teaching, much like any public service, is rather thankless. You know what’s even more thankless? Teaching art. It wasn’t until Bob Ross’ ascension to internet icon status that made people stop and think, “Hey, learning about art from a teacher is cool.” Now, the often underfunded profession is now clapping back at DAVA’s Aurora Public Schools Art Educators’ Exhibition. Many of the art teachers created works on the topic of “Art and Environment.” Making their own art is a way to professionally practice their craft while also building a better foundation for communicating the mechanics of art to their students. This is your chance to support the art teachers that support your kids.

Opening reception is 4 P.M to 7 P.M., Jan. 30. Exhibit is open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. or by appointment, Monday through Friday from Jan. 30 to March 8. Exhibit is free. Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, 1405 Florence St. Davarts.org. [email protected]; 303-367-5886.