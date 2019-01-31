Arapahoe County Coroner identifies 38-year-old man murdered in early morning shooting on north Aurora street

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed during an early morning shooting in north Aurora yesterday as Benjamin Aberle, 38.

Aberle died of gunshot wounds, and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Aurora police responded to the 1300 block of Kingston Street in north Aurora on a report of a shooting shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Jan. 30.

Responding officers found a man, now identified as Aberle, lying on the sidewalk.

Aberle was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Aurora police.

Aberle, a graduate of Wheat Ridge High School, worked for several moving companies across the metro area throughout the past decade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Police are asking people with potential information related to this crime to call Detective Todd Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.