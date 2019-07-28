ANIMAL ATTRACTION: Arapahoe County Fair dishes out an overload of cute, clever and courageous — GALLERY

1 of 21

AURORA | It was pure animal attraction at the annual Arapahoe County Fair.

Moving into its third day, the fair was filled with cute and amazing dogs, adorable sheep ridden, kind of, by kids and the usual show of fair creatures raised in the county’s rural parts.

More than just cute animals, the fair brought out crowds to hear a wide range of local bands, strap into thrilling rides, taste special craft brews, eat a wide range of local treats and more.

The Arapahoe County Fair runs through Sunday July 28 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Park, just east of E-470 on Quincy Avenue in Aurora.

Tickets at the gate are $15 and cash-only. Tickets for kids under 36” are free, however. Additionally, parking is $10 — available for pre-purchase online but cash only at the fair.

Admission tickets are guaranteed to give you bang for your buck — you’ll enjoy unlimited carnival rides.

Sunday brings a new event, The Mexican Rodeo, “una charreada,” which has all the showy style of Spanish bull fights but with a distinctly Mexican flair. Be ready for a virtual parade of colorful costumes, dancers, new and traditional music and all the pageantry and chudspa western rodeos dish up.

Events include bull riding, horsemanship, steer and horse roping, bareback stunts, roping tricks and more. Star of the music show will be the famous Banda la Revuelta.

“We’re thrilled to honor the Hispanic culture in our community with a charreada as part of this year’s Arapahoe County Fair,” Matt Bixenman, fairgrounds site manager said in a statement. “Rodeo fans will be blown away by the beauty and excitement.”.

For information, visit www.arapahoecountyfair.com.