Amid a chaotic break-in, Aurora cops kill homeowner after he shoots an intruder

AURORA | An Aurora police officer killed a man early Monday after the man shot and killed someone who broke into his north Aurora home, police said.

The incident started around 1:30 a.m. Monday when police received multiple calls about a break in at a home near Iola Street and East Montview Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived the scene was “chaotic and violent” and officers heard gunshots from inside the home at 10609 E. Montview Blvd.

Officers then encountered an armed man and an officer shot the man, killing him.

Police then searched the house and found a second man dead inside and a child suffering serious injuries. The child was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Investigators later determined the man the officer killed had shot and killed the intruder before police shot and killed him.

“This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved. We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time,” Police Chief Nick Metz said in a statement.

The identities of the people involved have not been released.

The officer who shot the man, whose name also has not been released, was placed on administrative leave as per department policy when an officer fires their weapon on duty.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the Adams County district attorney’s office as well as Denver police. Because of the ongoing investigation, police said they can’t release further details.

More information could be released later this week after investigators interview all of the parties involved, police said.