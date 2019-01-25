Airport disruptions bring new urgency to end gov’t shutdown

WASHINGTON | Intensifying delays at the nation’s airports and widespread disruptions across the federal government brought on new urgency Friday into attempts by President Donald Trump and Congress to bring an end to the 35-day partial shutdown.

The world’s busiest airport — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — was experiencing extended security wait times, a warning sign the week before it expects 150,000 out-of-town visitors for the Super Bowl.

LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey were both experiencing at least 90-minute delays in takeoffs Friday.

Trump and the Democrats in Congress were still at odds over his demand that any compromise include funding for his coveted border wall.

The standoff has become so severe that, as the Senate opened with prayer, Chaplain Barry Black called on high powers in the “hour of national turmoil” to help senators do “what is right.”

Senators were talking with increased urgency after Thursday’s defeat of competing proposals from Trump and the Democrats. The bipartisan discussions provided a glimmer of hope that some agreement could be reached to temporarily halt the longest-ever closure of federal agencies.

“There are discussions on the Senate side. We are in touch with them,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters Friday morning as she entered the Capitol. Asked about Trump’s demands for border security measures as part of a bill temporarily reopening government, Pelosi said, “we’ll see what happens today. One step at a time.”

Pelosi was referring to a Thursday meeting between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to explore potential next steps for solving the vitriolic stalemate.

Pressure is building among both parties to reopen agencies immediately and pay hundreds of thousands of beleaguered federal workers while bargainers hunt for a deal.

Monday is the start of federal tax filing season. But fewer than half of the furloughed IRS employees recalled during the shutdown to handle tax returns and send out refunds reported for work as of Tuesday, according to congressional and government aides. The employees had been told to work without pay.

Trump says any short-term deal to end the shutdown must include a large down-payment for a border wall — an idea Pelosi and Schumer immediately rejected.

The Democrats were waiting Friday to hear back from McConnell about his discussions with the White House, according to a Senate Democratic aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations.