Adams County coroner identifies Eritrean man killed by light rail train in Aurora last week

AURORA | The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed after being struck by a light rail train in Aurora last week as Mihreteab Gebremichael Okuba, 39.

Okuba was a native of Eritrea.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Adams County Coroner Monica Broncucia-Jordan did not specify the cause or manner of Okuba’s death.

“This is an active investigation,” Bronchia-Jordan wrote.

Regional Transportation District officials called police shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 to report a train had struck a pedestrian at the Peoria Station near the intersection of East 33rd Avenue and Peoria Street in north Aurora.

Both RTD R Line and A Line trains service that station.

Train service was shuttered for several hours while officials cleared the scene.

Okuba was treated for his fatal injuries at University of Colorado Hospital, according to the coroner’s office.

Police have not released additional details regarding what may have led to the fatal collision.