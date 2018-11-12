Acquitted man alleges in lawsuit that cop planted drugs

DENVER | A 34-year-old Colorado man acquitted of drug charges last April claims in a lawsuit that a police officer planted cocaine and drug paraphernalia in his lunch box before arresting him.

Nakiko S. Diallo, of Denver, filed the civil rights claim in U.S. District Court against Aurora police Officer Matthew Milligan, contending the officer violated his constitutional rights by using “dishonest policing practices.”

The Denver Post reports that Diallo is seeking unspecified economic, compensatory and punitive damages.

His lawsuit says Diallo was in jail for 17 months before a jury acquitted him on April 13 of all charges that stemmed from a traffic stop on Nov. 9, 2016.

An Aurora police spokeswoman declined to comment on the lawsuit because the city had not yet been served with the complaint.