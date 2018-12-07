2 newcomers set to play for Denver on Sunday

ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos didn’t bring cornerback Jamar Taylor and wide receiver Andre Holmes onto the starting squad this week just to fill in at practice.

“They’re both dressing” Sunday at San Francisco, coach Vance Joseph said. “You’re going to see Andre out there playing (special) teams and playing on the offense. Jamar is going to be our fourth corner this week.”

With cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (fractured fibula) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ruptured Achilles tendon) becoming the fifth and sixth starters from Week 1 to suffer major injuries, the Broncos become even more dependent on their strong rookie class — and the two newcomers who are scrambling to decipher Denver’s playbook.

It helps that both have a history of working with the team’s coaches.

“I’ve still got things to learn,” said Holmes, who is tapping into his time working with Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave in Oakland two years ago. “There are some things I remember, but I’m two years removed from his offense.”

Taylor is a sixth-year veteran who has played in 74 career games spanning stops in Miami — where Joseph was an assistant coach — Cleveland and Arizona. But this will be the first time he’s switched teams midseason.