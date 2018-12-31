2 dead in fatal crash involving RTD bus Sunday morning

AURORA | Two people died and two others were injured Sunday after a a pickup truck crashed into an RTD bus at the intersection of East 33rd Avenue and Oakland Street.

Aurora Police and Fire responded to the scene around 6:42 A.M. and found that the pickup had been traveling east in the westbound lanes of traffic and collided head-on with the bus.

Two RTD passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The female driver of the pickup and her passenger died on scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Authorities are unclear at this time as to why the pickup crossed into the oncoming traffic lanes. The Aurora Police Traffic Unit is investigating this crash with assistance from RTD and the Adams County Coroner’s office. The Adams County Coroner will release the identity of the deceased at a later date.