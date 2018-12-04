1st baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor

LONDON | Brazilian doctors have reported the world’s first baby born to a woman with a uterus transplanted from a deceased donor.

Eleven previous births have used a transplanted womb, but those were taken from a living donor. Experts said using uteruses from women who have died could make the process of transplants easier. Previous attempts in the Czech Republic, Turkey and the U.S. have failed.

The baby was delivered in Brazil last December, after the mother received a womb from a 45-year-old woman who died of a stroke. Nearly a year later, mother and baby are both healthy.

Details of the case were reported Tuesday in the journal Lancet.