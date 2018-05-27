1 killed, 3 injured in shooting outside Kasbah Nightclub

AURORA | Police say one person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting outside the Kasbah Nightclub, 15373 E. Sixth Ave.

Aurora Police spokesman Kenneth Forrest tells KUSA-TV that the shooting stemmed from a fight that began inside the establishment early Sunday morning. Forrest says the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the club’s parking lot.

The four people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not identified the man who later died at the hospital or the three people who were injured.